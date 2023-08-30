 

Local 12-Year-Old Victim of Extortion, Blackmail in Strattanville Borough

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police carSTRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating an incident wherein a local child was the victim of extortion. !–more–>

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Tuesday, August 29, the incident occurred between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 7, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 12-year-old male from Strattanville was the victim of a blackmail incident.

No further details were released.


