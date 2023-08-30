Luke David Wadding passed away in the arms of his parents on August 17th, 2023.

Luke was born August 7th, 2023, to Logan and Olivia Wadding.

Despite his short time on earth, Luke loved being held by his mom and listening to stories from his dad.

Luke’s favorite story was “David and Goliath”.

Luke was so strong and left a major impact on everyone that met him.

Luke will be forever remembered and loved by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Besides his parents, Luke is survived by his paternal grandparents: Shawn Wadding of New Bethlehem and Erin (Dee) Bell of New Bethlehem; maternal grandparents: David and Bambi Murphy of Kittanning.

Luke is also survived by his paternal great-grandparents: Melvin and Jodi Lufsey, Patricia (Gene) Johhs; maternal great-grandmother: Anne Toy; paternal great-great grandmother: Willovene Shumaker; his uncles: Ethan and Hoyt Wadding and Jake Murphy; his aunts: Gwyneth and Eva Wadding and Evelyn (Sean) Kelly.

Luke is preceded in death by his great-grandfather Bernard James Wadding; great-great grandfather Cromer “Buck” Shumaker; great-great grandmother Virginia Evans; his great-grandfather Glenn Toy and his great-grandparents Winfield and Lois Murphy.

The family will receive friends on Saturday morning, August 26, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

