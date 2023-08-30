Pivotal Week Two Matchup Awaits as Union/A-C Valley and Keystone Clash With Each Hoping to Avoid 0-2 Start

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Football talk is always prevalent in Dan Reed’s math, pre-calculus, and statistics classes at Keystone High School.

This week, not so much.

Reed is also now the head football coach at rival Union/A-C Valley and the Falcon Knights have a key Week 2 matchup at Keystone on Friday night.

Many of the Panther players are students of Reed and also in his homeroom and study halls.

So, gridiron discussions will be muted — at least for the next few days.

“I see them all day long,” Reed said. “So, yes, it makes it interesting.”

Reed will also be a bit torn.

“There’s a lot of good kids at Keystone. There’s a lot of good people at Keystone, and it’s hard,” he said. “I root for them every week — just not the week we play.”



Reed was once the head football coach at Keystone. For the past several seasons he has served as the offensive coordinator at Union/A-C Valley and moved into the head coaching job this offseason after Brad Dittman had to step away because of a work conflict.

Even though it is only the second game of a young season, it is a big one for both teams.

Union/A-C Valley is coming off a tough one-point loss on the road at Cameron County. Keystone is also trying to recover from a 36-0 setback at Coudersport in a game in which the Panthers committed six turnovers.

Neither team wants to start in a 0-2 hole.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting matchup,” Reed said. “Keystone has a lot of really good football players and (Keystone coach Todd Smith) will do a good job having them ready to play this week.”

Reed isn’t fooled by what happened to Keystone in the opener.

Anything that could go wrong sort of did for the Panthers. They turned the ball over on their first two drives, fell behind early, and never recovered.

But Reed is well aware that one game does not a season make.

“They can control the line of scrimmage and they have some really good athletes,” Reed said. “(Rayce) Weaver is a really good athlete at quarterback and can really throw the ball. They definitely have a lot of weapons. If they can put it together, they can definitely make some noise.”

Reed believes his team can make some noise, too.

Brody Dittman was efficient passing last week, completing 13 of 18 for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Owen Bish rushed for 53 yards on just six carries and Trey Fleming caught seven passes for 40 yards, including a 16-yard TD reception that drew Union/A-C Valley to within one at 20-19 in the fourth quarter.

The Falcon Knights had a 65-yard TD pass from Dittman to Zach Cooper called back by penalty with less than two minutes remaining.

“The biggest thing I’m looking to see is a huge improvement from Week 1 to Week 2,” Reed said. “I think we need to bring a little more intensity than we had last week also. We were a little flat at times.”

For Keystone, there’s no mystery as to what has to happen to bounce back.

Take care of the football.

“Things just snowballed on us,” Smith said. “Not taking anything away from Coudersport — they played a great game — but we’re a much better team than what we displayed Friday. I’m looking forward to seeing how our team responds.”

There were some good things on film.

Keystone did move the ball well on Coudy. Mistakes just cost the Panthers dearly.

“We made some adjustments. We’ve been working on some things this week,” Smith said. “I think we’re gonna have a lot better practices this week. We’re practicing harder. And I think any time a loss like that happens, you have to look yourself in the mirror and really see the things you need to fix and get better at. Our guys, I think they’ve responded. I think we’re gonna turn it around.

“And, of course, the Union/A-C Valley game always means a lot to our players. I’m looking forward to a good game.”



