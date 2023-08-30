Redbank Valley Volleyball Earns Sweep of Keystone; Freeman Shines for North Clarion in 3-0 Win Over Karns City

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Taylor Ripple had eight kills, seven digs and five aces and Mylee Harmon added five kills, seven digs and a pair of aces as the Redbank Valley volleyball team earned a sweep over Keystone, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19, on Tuesday night.

Izzy Bond added four kills and Elaina Carrico pitched in 17 assists and two aces for the Bulldogs.

Keystone, coming off a 3-0 loss the night before at Franklin, received 11 assists and seven service points from Bryanna Mong and 24 digs from Gwyn Manno.

Ava Patrick led the Panther attack with nine kills and also chipped in four blocks.

Keystone won the junior varsity match, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18.

Natalie Pfaff had five kills and 14 service points to go with eight aces and nine assists.

Kira Edmonds pitched in 18 digs.

A-C VALLEY 3, VENANGO CATHOLIC 0

Maddy Dehart, Bella Ielase and Ava Snyder each had four kills as the Falcons earned a 25-6, 25-14, 25-12 sweep.

Lexi Altman pitched in nine assists and six aces and Rylan Strauser had six aces for A-C Valley.

Nichole Wingard also chipped in five assists for the Falcons.

NORTH CLARION 3, KARNS CITY 0

It was a big night for Wolves’ Kyler Freeman, who had 12 kills in the 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 victory.

North Clarion had a strong night overall at the net with McKenzie Lencer added seven kills and Alexis Carll and Brenna Thompson each pitching in six.

Ainsley Hartle had 33 assists.

Ava Fox led the way for the Gremlins with seven kills, nine digs and three aces.

Kendall Ritzert had nine assists, Nicole Taylor seven digs and Jaysa Capone four digs for Karns City.

CLARION 3, CRANBERRY 0

The tandem of Hadlee Campbell and Taylor Alston combined for 14 kills as the Bobcats earned a 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 sweep.

Marley Kline also had a strong night at the net for Clarion with five kills and four blocks.

Alston chipped in 11 assists and Campbell six digs.

Aryanna Ferringer put up 13 kills in the loss for the Berries.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 3, PUNXSUTAWNEY 0

Jenna Dunn’s 10 kills and Hannah Beggs’ seven kills led the way for the Lions in a 25-20, 25-15, 25-13 sweep.

MONITEAU 3, FOREST 0

Abbey Jewart had eight service aces and six assists to lead the Warriors to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-9 sweep.

Sophia Fleeger had five aces and Sydney Bayless three kills for Moniteau.

GIRLS SOCCER

Alexandra Shoemaker scored four goals and Bella Orr added two more as Redbank Valley rolled to a 9-0 home win over Keystone.

Lia Hageter, Bella Faulk and Ava Moore also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs.

Orr also had two assists in the win. Lilli Barnett had three assists and Hageter, Maura Root and Reese Minich each had one.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.