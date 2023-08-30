Richard Hugh Reitz, 74, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2023, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Edward and Martha Eleanor (Whaley) “Dammy” Reitz; his loving wife, Judi Lynne (Bell) Reitz; and stepson, Isaac Fraust.

Rick is survived by three daughters; Melissa (Tim) Thrush, Melorra (Rob LaBenne) Fleming, and Melinda Burton, all of Brookville; eight grandchildren; Logan, Morgan, and Ian Thrush; Malorri (Nathan) Bonfardine, Adler and Owen Fleming; and Luke and Joel Burton; two great-grandchildren; McKinley Jo and Hudson Gray Bonfardine; sisters; Connie (Gary) Hittle of Greenville and Christie (Brent) Bonner of Clarion; in-laws Shirley and William Sheesley, and Carol and William Hawthorne; and many nieces and nephews.

Known by those closest to him as “Zippy” and to all as “Raker”, he was a 1967 graduate of the Brookville Area High School.

After graduation he attended Edinboro State College, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Upon his return to Brookville, Rick devoted his life’s work to the truck industry.

He began at the family business (Brookville Equipment), later moving on to the TSA as the Repair Manager, and rounding out his career with a long tenure at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion from where he retired.

One of Raker’s favorite pastimes was golf.

His love of golf began in high school while he was active on the golf team.

Rick was a lifelong member of Pinecrest Country Club.

From his years on the high school golf team to his Thursdays and Sundays with “The Nut Squad” to sharing his passion for golf with his grandchildren, Rick just loved to golf.

He and Judi enjoyed many golf outings together.

His other favorite pastime was hunting.

For years he played host to friends – hunters and non-hunters alike – at his beloved “Raker’s Acres”.

Over the years, Rick also enjoyed bowling with his league and shooting pool with his buddies at the club.

Additionally, Raker was a member of the Brookville Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the Brookville Firemen’s Club, the Clarion Moose Lodge, the Red Lick Hunt Club, and the Brookville First United Methodist Church.

Rick was also a lifelong member of “The Loon Brothers.”

This group formed in grade school when a bunch of boys developed friendships and truly thought of one another as brothers.

This brotherhood and these friendships have lasted an entire lifetime.

Rick was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He loved his girls deeply, and he was especially proud of his grandchildren and their accomplishments.

Papa Rick had the biggest smile and best laugh – and his hunger for Oreos could never quite be satisfied.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 12pm to 4pm at the McKinney-d’Argy Family Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 4pm and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Kornbau.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Pinecrest Country Club for the continued focus on the youth in the sport that he loved so much.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

