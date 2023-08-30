Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. Earns Two Patient Satisfaction Awards
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. (CFVNA) has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2022 calendar year.
The annual SHPBestTM award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. The 2022 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 2,500 home health providers. With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.
Clarion Forest VNA Inc. received the patient satisfaction award for both home health and hospice care, marking the first time they have have recieved awards in both categories in the same year.
“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients”, said Rob Paulsson, President of SHP.
CFVNA received this same award in 2019. The agency also received the Hospice Caregiver Satisfaction Award in 2018.
Lisa Steiner RN, BSN, CEO stated, “I am so proud of all of our staff for receiving two prestigious awards! They have all worked so hard through the COVID-19 pandemic and did so without complaint. Right now almost all healthcare providers nationwide are faced with a healthcare worker shortage. The staff at CFVNA pull together to get through tough times and this award certainly serves as an attestation to their efforts.”
Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at: https://www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.
CFVNA is an independent nonprofit that offers home health, hospice, palliative, and maternal infant care. The agency provides care in Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson counties. CFVNA has been providing care to the area for over 40 years. Please refer to the agency’s website www.cfvna.org to learn more about the history of the agency.
About Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP)
Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) is a leader in data analytics and benchmarking that drive daily clinical and operational decisions. Our solutions bring real-time data to post-acute providers, hospitals, and ACOs to better coordinate quality care and improve patient outcomes. Since 1996, SHP has helped more than 7,000 organizations nationwide raise the bar for healthcare performance.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.