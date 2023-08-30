Gina Mazzocchi’s New Private Counseling Practice Is Helping People ‘Thrive – Despite Barriers’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The rise of accessible telehealth medical services and the escalated demand of individuals seeking mental health treatment have propelled and landed Gina Mazzocchi’s dream of a private practice on Main Street in Clarion.

(Pictured above: Gina Mazzocchi in her new office on East Main Street, Clarion, Pa.)

A self-proclaimed “homebody,” Mazzocchi spent much of her academic life in her hometown of Clarion, graduating from Clarion University in 2019 with her Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

“I view therapy as an opportunity to gain insight on growth and development despite our challenges,” Mazzocchi told exploreClarion.com.

Mazzocchi, a licensed counselor with over six years of experience in the mental health and substance abuse fields, recently opened her practice “Thrive Counseling Services LLC” at 1300 East Main Street in Clarion, Pa.

Her mission is “to provide a judgment-free zone for people to process their emotions and unresolved grief, trauma, and challenges so that they can have a safe place to heal and grow.”

Mazzocchi’s patients have the option of in-person counseling or virtual sessions.

“I’m here to provide another option in addition to all the wonderful providers we already have in this community,” she added.

When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in 2020, telehealth services–which is done primarily online with internet access on your computer, tablet, or smartphone–became more accessible with technological advancements.

With virtual therapy being a viable option for many, Mazzocchi is able “to work with people in the community and others throughout Pennsylvania.”

This is another factor that helped make her decision to stay in her hometown.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for mental health since high school, and with the rising statistics in mental health and substance abuse disorders, I have become more passionate and motivated to help bring services to this area,” Mazzocchi explained.

In her private practice, Mazzocchi uses motivational interviewing and cognitive behavioral therapy.

“I use motivational interviewing to help people identify their goals for treatment because it’s important that the client drives their therapy goals,” she explained.

In addition, she uses cognitive behavioral therapy “to help people self-evaluate their own thoughts…day in and day out.”

“Being able to think about things differently and interrupt unhelpful thinking helps people feel differently about situations and ultimately find some sense of release from whatever is holding them back from growth and development,” Mazzocchi stated.

The influx of people who are seeking mental health treatment has risen to levels where being short on providers results in wait lists and referrals.

“Talking to other professionals and providers in the area, there’s a huge need for more providers. There are wait lists for psychiatry in this area, and people often refer out because providers are so full.”

Gina’s parents, Sal and Karen Mazzocchi, were a major factor in making the decision to start her private practice.

“My parents are my biggest influences. Especially my dad, Sal, who has been a business owner in Clarion for over 31 years, and his story leading to his success has motivated me to take that risk.”

When it comes to the stigma surrounding the field, Gina notes that education and communication have helped the general public come a long way in understanding what mental illness is and how it should be approached and treated.

“I think there is still some stigma against mental health disorders, and I think it would be important for people to start treating them the same way we do with physical health disorders. Although–I do think we’re getting there.”

For more information about Thrive Counseling Services, LLC, click here.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.