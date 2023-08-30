St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic Set for September 4th

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Finish your summer season at St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic in Fryburg!

The parish’s annual Labor Day Picnic will be held on Monday, September 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., rain or shine, on the grounds of St. Michael Parish’s social hall along Route 208.

Don’t miss out on this great event with fun for the whole family!

Start your day off with the Picnic’s famous chicken and ham dinners featuring delicious homemade noodle soup! Dinner ticket sales will start on the grounds at 10:00 a.m.

Dinners are served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the option of dine-in or take out; indoor and outdoor seating will also be available.

Dinners are $12 each for adults and $6 for children; pre-school and under are FREE.

Back again is the 100-Item Chinese Auction held in the upstairs of the social hall as well as the popular Quilt Raffle Stand on the Picnic grounds. The Quilt Stand features several beautiful quilts made by members of the St. Michael Rosary Society. Games of chance and skill for all ages will be held throughout the day along with numerous raffles including the Farm-to-Table Raffle with over 40 prizes and the Labor Day Loot Raffle, featuring cash prizes totaling $7,000!

Labor Day Loot Raffle tickets and Farm-to-Table Raffle tickets are available for purchase at various local businesses as well as at the doors of both St. Michael Church in Fryburg and St. Joseph Church in Lucinda. Tickets can also be purchased through the Parish office at 814-226-7288 or ONLINE at www.biddingowl.com/SMPLaborDayPicnic. Online sales will be available until September 1st at 11:59 pm.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Picnic!

This year’s Picnic will also feature some new guests – Venango Snow and the Tree Family Party Piggies! Venango Snow will be selling their amazing shaved Hawaiian ice throughout the Picnic, be sure to check out their Facebook page for more info! The Tree Family Party Piggies from Cochranton, PA, will be on-hand for guests to pet and visit with one of their adorable piggies. Guests will also have an opportunity to “kiss the pig” for a small donation! For more information on the Tree Family, visit their website at https://www.treefamilypartypiggies.com/.

All proceeds from the Labor Day Picnic directly benefit St. Michael’s Parish in Fryburg.

The members of St. Michael’s Parish sincerely thank the many businesses and organizations who sponsored the 2023 Labor Day Loot ticket and Farm-to-Table ticket. Please remember to support these businesses as they give support to our communities! For a full listing of all Labor Day Picnic sponsors, please visit our event webpage at https://stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org/laborday2023.html

For more information on this year’s Labor Day events or for questions, please contact the Parish Office at 814-226-7288 or email stmikelabordaypicnic@gmail.com. Updates and photos of this year’s quilts will be posted on on Facebook (St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic – Fryburg). The parishioners of St. Michael’s appreciate your continued support!

