SPONSORED: The Eric Shick Insurance Agency Can Help You Choose the Right Coverage for Your Farm

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Eric Shick
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Determining the right farm coverage is crucial, and the Eric Shick Insurance Agency is here to help you make that decision.

The Eric Shick Insurance Agency offers a wide range of coverage to meet the specific needs of farms and farm properties.

Protect your farm with a tailored policy that combines various coverages into one convenient package.

Coverage is available for the dwelling, personal property, additional living expenses, farm personal property, farm barns, outbuildings and other structures, personal and farm liability, medical payments to others, and additional coverages.

What type of losses will your policy cover?

It’s important to understand which types of loss your insurance policy covers to ensure you have the right amount of protection. Eric is here to explain which losses are covered within each property classification of your farm insurance policy.

Give Eric a call at 814-275-2210 or stop by his office located at 3523 PA-28 and 66, New Bethlehem, PA.

Eric Shick Insurance and Financial Services–one solution for all your insurance needs.

For more information, visit http://shickinsurance.com.

Eric-Shick-Agency-Horizontal-Logo (2)


