Charges Against Clarion Man Accused of Selling Meth, Fentanyl to Confidential Informant Moves Forward in Court

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man who was caught by the Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team selling crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl during a controlled purchase by a confidential informant were waived for court on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 27-year-old Jonathan William Johnston, of Clarion, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, August 29, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Felony 3 (three counts)



– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (two counts)– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

The charges stem from two controlled drug purchases from Jonathan Johnston conducted by CNET.

CNET Controlled Drug Purchase on May 2, 2023

CNET used a confidential informant (C.I.) to purchase “roxies” from Jonathan Johnston (“Roxies” means Percocet or a counterfeit pill pressed appearing to be Percocet pills and are actually Fentanyl pills.)

Johnston provided the C.I. with a baggie containing 20 blue pills marked M30 and baggie containing approximately a gram of crystal methamphetamine in exchange for $500.00 in official CNET funds at a location in Clarion Borough.

The evidence was hand-delivered to the Erie Regional Lab on June 9, 2023.

On June 14, 2023, Melinda Bragan, Forensic Scientist Erie Regional Lab submitted the following lab report on the evidence:

– 20 blue tablets weighed 2.17 grams and contained Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

– .98 grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

CNET Controlled Drug Purchase on May 22, 2023

CNET used a C.I. to make a controlled purchase of three Suboxone strips from Jonathan Johnston in exchange for $30.00 in U.S. currency on May 22, 2023.

The evidence was delivered to the Erie Regional Lab on June 9, 2023.

On June 14, 2023, Melinda Bragan, Forensic Scientist, Erie Regional Lab submitted the following lab report:

– the strips contained Buprenorphine, a Schedule III Controlled Substance.

Johnston was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on August 15 at 9:45 a.m.

