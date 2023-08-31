 

Clarion Area High School Releases Parking and Scheduling Information for Larry Wiser Ceremony, Football Game on Friday Night

Thursday, August 31, 2023 @ 02:08 PM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_2023-8-31-141420
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — There will be a big crowd on hand to watch the Central Clarion and Port Allegany football teams clash on Friday night.

It’s a big evening, especially with the stadium naming ceremony of Wiser Field in honor of longtime coach Larry Wiser prior to kickoff.

Because of logistical concerns, the high school has released parking information.

Fans who live within a close proximity of the school are encouraged to walk to the game. Carpooling is also encouraged as parking will be limited.

There will be parking available in the high school lot, as well as on the football practice fields. Fans are also urged to arrive early, at least an hour before kickoff, which is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For information on handicap parking, call Clarion Area High School between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday.

The ticket gate will open at 5:40 p.m.

Adult tickets are $5 and student tickets are $3 each. The administration again suggests fans arrive at the field at around 6 p.m.

The field dedication ceremony will begin at 6:40 p.m.

Below is a reference map for parking.


