Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Southern-Fried Baked Steak

You won’t be able to get enough of this flavor!

Ingredients

2 pounds beef top round steak, trimmed

1 teaspoon salt



1 teaspoon pepper1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 cup milk1 egg, lightly beatenOil for deep-fat frying1 medium onion, chopped1 cup beef broth

Directions

-Pound steak to tenderize; cut into serving-size pieces. Season with salt and pepper. Dust with flour. Combine milk and egg; dip the meat into the egg mixture and back into the flour.

-In a large skillet, brown meat on both sides in oil. Place onion in an ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish. Place meat over onion. Pour broth over all. Cover tightly and bake at 350° for 1-1/2 hours. Uncover; bake 20 minutes longer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.