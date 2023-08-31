Clarion Woman Accused of Throwing Bleach on Domino’s Delivery Driver Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion woman who allegedly threw bleach on a Domino’s delivery driver waived her hearing on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 36-year-old Satiney Margaret Myers, of Clarion, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, August 29, with District Judge Duane Quinn presiding:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in March 2023 at a residence on East Main Street in Clarion Borough.

According to the criminal complaint, around 8:31 p.m. on March 24, 2023, PennWest University Police Officers requested any available personnel to respond to a call at a student housing building on the 900 block of East Main Street for a report of an altercation between several actors that included an assault of a Domino’s Pizza deliver driver with bleach.

At one point, a gun was also mentioned, although officers did not know by whom, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, when a Clarion Borough Police Officer arrived on the scene, he witnessed that there was a lot of loud yelling and “things seemed to be heated.”

The officer walked over to another officer and a female, identified as Satiney Myers, as she was explaining the incident between her and two male actors, according to the complaint.

Myers told the officers that “this whole situation started a couple day ago with an incident between juveniles” at a local school, the complaint indicates.

Myers said that on that day, she received a call that (one of the actors) pulled into the student housing area, and that she could hear loud screaming. Myers said she was worried one of her children was injured so she grabbed bleach and walked over to the actor where he sat in his vehicle in front of the building, the complaint notes.

Myers said she also believed the other male actor was in the back seat, the complaint notes.

Words were exchanged, and then Myers tossed a cup of bleach through the driver’s side window and onto the first actor’s face, eyes, and clothing. Myers said that the man left the area and returned a couple minutes later, according to the complaint.

Myers said she received a phone call stating “he’s outside.” Myers went outside and found that her brother’s vehicle (which she claimed to be responsible for) had its windshield and both driver’s side windows smashed by a landscape block, the complaint states.

Myers said an unknown person, possibly the second male actor, exited the first man’s vehicle and ran east toward a local business, the complaint states.

The officer spoke to the first man (noted above as a male actor) who said he was attempting to deliver a Domino’s order to a known person at a residence in the student housing building on East Main Street when “Myers started issues with him,” according to the complaint.

He said that Myers tossed bleach on him through his driver’s side window, some of which landed on his face, in his eyes, and all over his Domino’s uniform clothes. He said he left the area and went to the police department to file a report, but nobody was available. He then drove to a known apartment where he removed his bleached clothes, the complaint continues.

The known man said he returned to the student housing building with the second man. He exited his vehicle and completed the Domino’s Pizza delivery. He then returned the Domino’s items back to his car, the complaint notes.

He then said he went back toward Myers’ vehicle, grabbed a landscape brick and smashed the driver’s side front and back windows. He then jumped on the car and smashed the windshield, according to the complaint.

He added that “he was so mad that he blacked out while damaging” the car, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, when asked if he was injured from the bleach, he said that at the time, it stung his eye but that he was okay. He refused ambulance transportation for treatment. It was noted that his clothes were photographed.

According to court records, Myers was arraigned at 9:40 a.m. on May 24 in front of Judge Quinn.

