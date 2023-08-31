Cora Mae Burrows, 77, of Titusville passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Cora was born on April 27, 1946, in Titusville to the late Charles and Florence (Carter) Reynolds.

She married Kenneth E. Burrows on August 1, 1964.

Mr. Burrows preceded her in death on April 1, 2017.

She was a graduate of Maplewood High School.

Cora was employed as a baker by Riverside, Mr. Donut, Bi-Lo and Giant Eagle.

She loved baking, cake decorating, and raising her family.

Cora is survived by her children, Brian Burrows and wife Shannon of Titusville, Christina Burrows and Marshall Metzgar of Titusville, Melissa Surrena and husband John of Grove City, Kevin Burrows and wife Candy of Titusville; grandchildren, Kayla Forish and husband Matt, Tristann Burrows and fiancé Eric Fenstermaker, Shane Burrows and girlfriend Trinity, Karly Brickner, Marisa Brickner, Lindsay Vaughn, Brittany York and husband Eric, Justin Howe and wife Katelynn, Calista Howe and fiancé Clayton McKean, Chloe Watkins, Bryce Watkins, Kenneth Turner and wife Emily, Derek Turner, Bryanna Burrows, Katie Burrows and fiancé Mike Stevens, Corenne Burrows and fiancé Bailey Beach, Kai Burrows, Aaron Burrows; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Virgil Reynolds and wife Sue of Knox; and 2 sisters, Beverly Dailey and husband Bill, Bonnie Burrows and husband Gerald of Oil City.

She was preceded in death by 5 brothers, and 8 sisters.

Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Saturday, September 2nd from 11 to 1 pm with the funeral service to follow.

Interment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.