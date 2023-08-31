Featured Local Job: Dentist in Clarion County

Primary Health Network has an opening for a full time Dentist.

Position: Dentist (Full Time)

Location: Clarion County

We are seeking a full-time Dentist to provide outpatient services for our site located in Clarion, PA to provide the full range of out-patient comprehensive dental care to patients from pediatrics through senior citizens. We are looking for an individual who believes in making a difference in their community while working alongside other passionate providers. Please visit our website at www.primary-health.net for more information.

Qualifications:

Current PA License; and Current DEA License

Knowledge of Electronic Health Records

Ability to provide quality, comprehensive, continuity of medical care in a compassionate manner with minimum supervision.

Practice Information

Primary Health Network (PHN) in Clarion, PA is a Federally Qualified Health Center that is TJC accredited. We are celebrating our 39th year of embracing excellence in healthcare. At Primary Health Network we strive to assist our patients toward a fuller, healthier lifestyle. PHN accepts all patients regardless of their insurance or financial status and offer the sliding fee scale to all income eligible uninsured or underinsured patients based on annual household income along with a 340b drug pricing program.

Monday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm

Tuesday 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Friday 8:30 am – 12:30 pm

Benefits – Full benefit package to include:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and yearly bonus potential based on quality and productivity.

Eligibility for State & Federal Loan Repayment.

FTCA Malpractice Coverage.

Flexible scheduling; Vacation/Sick/Holiday/CME time off.

Health/Dental/Vision Coverage; 403B Retirement Program; Disability & Life Insurance.

Relocation Expenses; CME Allowance; Payment of Societal & Membership Dues, License, DEA, etc.

Our unwavering dedication to patient-centered care is evidenced by our prestigious awards and accreditations. With the Joint Commission Accreditation, we adhere to the highest standards of safety and quality in healthcare, ensuring top-notch services that surpass industry benchmarks. Some additional achievements that exemplify our commitment to optimal health and wellness include:

Patient Centered Medical Home Accreditation

Age Friendly Care Health System Participant

HRSA Community Health Quality Recognitions in COVID-19 data reporting, advancing health information technology for quality, and continued implementation of the Primary Care Medical Home care model.

Ranked an impressive #5 in the Government & Non-Profit sector by Inspiring Workplaces of North America for 2023.

