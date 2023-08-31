Featured Local Job: Patient Transportation Driver

Primary Health Network has an opening for a Patient Transportation Driver.

Part Time – up to 29 hours per week.

Location: Clarion County.

The mission of Primary Health Network is to provide quality primary care services and access to specialty care for the people in the communities we serve. We offer services regardless of age, race, creed, sex, national origin, or the ability to pay.

Position Overview

The person in this position drives the PHNCF/CF patient transportation van. This person is responsible for picking up and returning patients to/from scheduled appointments.

Location and Hours of Position

The general hours for this position is as scheduled (between 7.30AM-6PM). May be asked to work outside this schedule as needed based on schedule. The position is located in Clarion, PA. Position may be asked to pick up patients in East Brady, Petrolia and Punxsutawney and/or work in Shenango Valley when needed.

Job Qualifications/ Requirements

Valid Driver’s license

High School Graduate/GED or equivalent work experience

Ability to lift and carry 30 pounds

Good communication skills and interpersonal skills

Basic-Average Computer Skills

Ability to utilize GPS for driving locations

Ability to change tire and perform light maintenance (check & add fluids, air)

Primary Health Network is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

