Fr. William A. Rice, 90, of Fryburg, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Bill was born on Rosalie Farm, Coraopolis, PA on January 9, 1933 to the late Gordon J. Rice Sr. and Anna L. (Bagrowski) Rice.

After graduating from Immaculate Conception High School, Fr. Bill served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

Following his honorable discharge, he attended both Duquesne and St. Bonaventure Universities before entering the seminary.

After his ordination on May 23, 1963, Fr. Bill taught at DuBois Central Catholic.

He later was pastor at St. Bonaventure’s Parish in Grampion, St. Mark’s Parish in Emporium, and St. Adalbert’s Parish in Farrell.

Fr. Bill retired from public ministry in 2003 and relocated to Fryburg, where he enjoyed visits from family and friends.

Bill is survived by two sisters; Arlene Speerbrecher of Ohio and Jeanne (Fran) Paff of New York; sister-in-law, Dorothy Rice of Clarion.

Fr. Bill is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Dolores Gross and brother, Gordon J. Rice Jr. as well as nephews, William G. Rice and Joseph G. Rice.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, September 1, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church: 18765 Rt. 208 Fryburg, PA 16326.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am with Rev. Michael Polinek presiding.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s Parish: 18765 Rt. 208 Fryburg, PA 16326.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

