 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Fr. William A. Rice

Thursday, August 31, 2023 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-h9tCQ9RxK7Ujdru (1)Fr. William A. Rice, 90, of Fryburg, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Bill was born on Rosalie Farm, Coraopolis, PA on January 9, 1933 to the late Gordon J. Rice Sr. and Anna L. (Bagrowski) Rice.

After graduating from Immaculate Conception High School, Fr. Bill served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

Following his honorable discharge, he attended both Duquesne and St. Bonaventure Universities before entering the seminary.

After his ordination on May 23, 1963, Fr. Bill taught at DuBois Central Catholic.

He later was pastor at St. Bonaventure’s Parish in Grampion, St. Mark’s Parish in Emporium, and St. Adalbert’s Parish in Farrell.

Fr. Bill retired from public ministry in 2003 and relocated to Fryburg, where he enjoyed visits from family and friends.

Bill is survived by two sisters; Arlene Speerbrecher of Ohio and Jeanne (Fran) Paff of New York; sister-in-law, Dorothy Rice of Clarion.

Fr. Bill is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Dolores Gross and brother, Gordon J. Rice Jr. as well as nephews, William G. Rice and Joseph G. Rice.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, September 1, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church: 18765 Rt. 208 Fryburg, PA 16326.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am with Rev. Michael Polinek presiding.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s Parish: 18765 Rt. 208 Fryburg, PA 16326.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.