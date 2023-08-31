Janice Sue Hilliard

Visitation for Sue Hilliard who passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023 will be from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 South Washington St., Eau Claire.

Funeral service Saturday at 10:00 AM at.funeral home with interment to follow at North Washington Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Sue’s request was memorials to VNA Hospice of Butler or St. Jude’s Cancer Research for Children.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

