Lottery Scratch-Off Worth $1 Million Sold in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Clarion County sold a $1 million-winning Big Money Millionaire Scratch-Off.

Sheetz located at 1281 East Main Street in Clarion Borough earns a $5,000.00 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Big Money Millionaire is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000.00 are subject to applicable withholding.

Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.

