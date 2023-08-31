Mary E. Hissam, age 70, died August 16, 2023, in Florida.

Stricken with a glioblastoma diagnosis while traveling for a canine agility trial, she would want you to know that she prevailed through aphasia and memory loss to win a championship title with her Shetland Sheepdog Tori in March.

Born to Joseph W. and Laura Belle Standish on September 23, 1952, Mary got her start as a farm girl in Monroe, Beaver Township, Clarion County, Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed baking, reading, and twirling a baton.

After graduating from Keystone High School, she began working on an assembly line at Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio to support her infant daughter and put herself through college.

She parlayed that opportunity into an accounting career and was a cost estimator at General Motors and Delphi for many years.

She went into accounting to provide a better life for her child.

She always aspired to be a teacher.

In the evenings, she volunteered with Junior Achievement and led a team to entrepreneurship mastery by selling wooden angels that the enthusiastic young people would decorate.

Her secret weapon was to have her elderly mother cutting out the shapes with a jigsaw in the basement at no cost to the team.

In April 1993, she married Michael Hissam and that became a pivotal time for her to start saying “yes” to new adventures.

After relocating to El Paso, Texas, and working daily with him in nearby Mexico, Mary obtained her MBA and took an early retirement to achieve her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher.

She especially loved working with dyslexic students to improve their reading using the Orton-Gillingham approach with much success.

Throughout those years, Mary collected Shetland Sheepdogs.

She didn’t intend to have a pack, but she had no other vices besides Sudoku.

She became a trusted adopter to one local breeder and rescued a few other tiny dogs of other breeds along the way.

After retiring from teaching, she and Michael moved to Knox, Pennsylvania, where she entered the shy Sheltie Riley into obedience classes at a local agility club.

Riley was her first dog to qualify and earn more than 100 ribbons.

Committed to dog training, she obtained another Sheltie puppy, Tori, who exceeded all her expectations and earned national rankings.

Mary always looked forward to meeting other handlers and working together to bring out the best in every dog.

On a personal level, the only drama she wanted for entertainment was between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham on a stage performing in concert.

She grew up during the 60s music scene and her favorite Beatle was George.

She played the piano and acoustic guitar.

She once donated a large sum of money at a fundraiser to hear The Eagles play Take It to the Limit.

One might think that her greatest personal achievement was putting herself and her daughter through a 4-year college degree with no debt due to her financial acuity, but all she really got from that investment in her daughter’s education is this mildly amusing obituary and a small collection of penguins to represent their shared alma mater, Youngstown State University.

She is survived by her husband Michael and her daughter Melanie Parker (Bryan Alaspa) of Naperville, Illinois.

Her bonus children include Carrie (Lance) Gallegos of St. George, Utah; Carrie’s daughter Stephanie Kassos of Akron, Ohio; the late son-in-law Mike Hissam’s wife Lisa, of Youngstown, Ohio, and Daniel (Laura) Hissam of Wrightwood, California.

Additionally, Mary’s sister Dr. Carol (Michael) Gillespie, and three brothers Thomas (Diane), Gerald (Sharon), and Joe Standish all live in western Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed being “Aunt Mary” to her six nephews.

The family will host a celebration of life on her birthday in Knox, Pennsylvania to celebrate a life well lived.

