Newbie Woman Nabbed for Allegedly Stealing Oxycodone Pills in Porter Township

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem woman is facing charges for reportedly stealing prescription pain killers in Porter Township.

Court records show that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Tammie Louise Mong, of New Bethlehem, on Wednesday, August 30, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, a Clarion-based State Police trooper was dispatched to the 3100 block of Climax Road in Porter Township, Clarion County, for a report of theft of pills on Saturday, August 5.

Upon arrival, the trooper talked with the victim, who related that he was missing seven Oxycodone pills from his prescription that he had filled the day before (August 4), the complaint states.

The victim related that the only one that could have taken them was Tammie Mong, who lives with him, the complaint indicates.

The trooper then interviewed Mong who admitted to taking seven of the victim’s Oxycodone pills on August 4, according to the complaint.

Mong stated that she “used all the pills after she took them,” the complaint states.

The following charges were filed against Mong on August 30:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

Int Poss Contr Subst By Per Not Reg, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing is set for Monday, September 18, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.