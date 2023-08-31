 

Pickup Crashes into Two Boulders That Fell from Hill on Route 36

Thursday, August 31, 2023 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeTIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup crashed into two boulders that fell from hill on State Route 36 on Tuesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 30-year-old Timothy R. Bish, of Ringgold, struck two boulders that fell from the hill on the west side of the roadway and were blocking the southbound lane of travel.

The pickup sustained significant damage to the undercarriage, causing it to become disabled.

Bish and a passenger—29-year-old Austin J. Armstrong, of Brookville—were not injured.

Both individuals were using seat belts.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

