Police Seek Information After Local Woman’s Missing Cats Found Dead in Jefferson County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of animal cruelty in Jefferson County.

According to a report released by PSP Punxsutawney on Thursday, August 31, two cats went missing near Howe Road in Union Township, Jefferson County, sometime between Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27.

Police say the victim reported finding her two cats dead from unknown means on Monday, July 31.

The victim is a 36-year-old Corsica woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

