SPONSORED: Prices Slashed on Silverado Pickups, Equinox SUVs, Blazers, and More at Redbank Chevrolet!

Thursday, August 31, 2023 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Chevy1NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem has cut prices on Silverado Pickups, Equinox SUVs, Blazers, and more!

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 1LT

32515874568x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $60,655

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Double Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 2FL

Silverado aaz

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $49,645

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom

This 1500 Silverado Custom has up to $7,250 off if you qualify! 

32588048020x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $50,140

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET COLORADO
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Trail Boss

 A 2023 Trail Boss Colorado Truck has arrived!  This won’t last long, hurry in before it’s sold! 

32588244493x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $40,880

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
AWD LT

32568479260x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $32,490

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

REDBANK CHEVROLET  has an influx of Equinox SUVs!  Lots of well-equipped ones to choose from!

Here’s a link to view all of them: https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/VehicleSearchResults?search=new&make=Chevrolet&model=Equinox&trim=AWD%20LT,AWD%20RS

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET BLAZER
RS AWD

 This 2023 RS blazer has an additional $500 off as part of our Labor Day Sale!

Blazer 8-11 a

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $48,490

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT

31871719378x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $57,230

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Click here to view all new Silverado 1500 pickups on Redbank Chevrolet’s lot.

There are 51 new vehicles at their dealership that includes Silverado Pickups, Equinox Vehicles, Blazers, Traverses, and more!

Stop in today and ask Redbank Chevrolet sales professionals Ben Kundick, Jr. or Wylie Miller for additional information on available vehicles!

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

