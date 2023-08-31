Clarion Rotary Continues to Grow, Adds Two New Members

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Rotary welcomed two new members on Monday.

(Pictured above: left to right–Rotary President Jesse Kelley, new members Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser, and Rotarians Zach Garbarino and Jon Williams.)

The Rotary inducted its two newest members, Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser, during a meeting on Monday, August 28.

Rotary meetings are held at the Clarion YMCA every Monday at noon.

Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

For information on our local Rotary Club, visit https://clarionrotary.com/.

