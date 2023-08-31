SPONSORED: Multiple Positions Available at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6
CLARION, Pa. – The Riverview Intermediate Unit is hiring several permanent positions.
The following permanent positions are available at Riverview Intermediate Unit to start as soon as possible.
Special of Education Supervisor – Two Positions
Full-time, 10-month, permanent position (210 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the administration in the mid-western PA region.
Minimum starting salary of $80,000 or higher with credit for experience. Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal certification.
General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Provide leadership, coordination, supervision, and management for all special education programs and services in concert with the Director of Special Education at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, with an emphasis on the supervision of the K-12 special education programming; coordinate services of RIU6 with school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner; facilitate and implement Individualized Education Plans for students; make professional development presentations to staff and district personnel; and provide the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care.
Anticipated Special Education Service Coordinator
(WSTU – Secure Residential Facility in AC Valley School District)
New: Full-time (185 day) professional collective bargaining unit position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in special education with appropriate PA Instructional I or II Teaching Certificate and a minimum of five years teaching experience. Experience with students in residential placements is preferred.
General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): coordinating special education services for students in secure, court-placed residential facility working closely with LEA to ensure services meet the needs of the students; coordination of services with agencies; writing IEPs; overseeing and assisting in the education of special needs students in the restricted setting. Position also requires walking, standing, stooping, and lifting approximately 20 pounds, with occasional lifting of equipment and materials weighing up to 40 pounds.
Special Education Teacher – Two Positions
Full-time (185 days) professional collective bargaining unit positions with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement.
Minimum starting salary $54,524 with consideration for experience and/or advanced degree to increase salary offer. A top salary possible of $88,317. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education Teacher.
General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): writing IEPs, knowledge of special education regulations, good communication – both oral and written, interpersonal skills, competence in related technology, standing, sitting, stooping, and lifting up to 20 pounds – with occasionally up to approximately 40 pounds, walking. The position also includes coordinating with RIU6, service providers, families, and school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner, providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care.
Current open positions include:
- High School Autism Support at Oil City High School
- Pathways Adolescent Center, Oil City
- Anticipated Opening: WSTU Secure Residential Facility in AC Valley School District
Secretary
Full-time, permanent position (260 days) working within the Riverview Intermediate Unit Office that will include supporting the Special Education Program and the Fingerprinting services provided to our community and member schools. High School Diploma required. Experience-related field preferred. Skills testing of secretarial functions is a part of the screening process. The position requires Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances.
This is a bargaining unit position with a strong benefit package.
General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Supporting the Special Education Department in areas of data management, as well as being a part of fingerprinting services. Position requires walking, standing, sitting for long periods of time, lifting up 20 pounds regularly and occasionally up to 40 pounds, excellent communication – both oral and written, and competence with computer processing in Word, excel, and other business software.
Educational Assistant
Several Full-time positions (184 days) working as a child-specific nurse, child-specific paraprofessional, or classroom paraprofessional. Requires valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, highly qualified certification preferred.
These are collective bargaining unit positions with competitive wages and a strong benefit package.
General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care; providing assistance to the instructional staff in the classroom with a focus on your assigned student; and coordinating with RIU6 and school district personnel to meet the needs of the individual learner.
Positions are available in classrooms at:
- Oil City, 7th Street Elementary School – Autism Support Classroom
- Pathways Adolescent Center in Oil City – Classroom
- West Forest High School – Emotional Support Classroom
- Dedicated Substitute Paraprofessionals traveling in Clarion and Venango Counties
Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, tbaker@riu6.org, or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.
Application packet must include, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.
Positions are open until filled or withdrawn.
