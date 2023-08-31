Winnie M. Gardinier, 85, formerly of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in the early morning of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in her home in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Born December 14, 1937, in her family home in Gilpin, TX, Winnie was the daughter of Earnest and Vera E. (Baker) Thomas; they both preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of the 1956 class of Jayton High School in Jayton, TX, where she was on the basketball team and won the regional tournament.

She later graduated from the Draughon Business College and spent the early years of her professional career working at a bank.

She met the love of her life, Robert W. Gardinier, from a chance meeting during his military tour through Texas and the couple was married on October 25, 1957, at the 1st Methodist Church in Jayton, TX.

The couple moved to the Franklin area in 1973, and the couple purchased the L. L. Burger Funeral Home and renamed it Robert W. Gardinier Funeral Home.

Robert managed the funeral home, she was the office manager, and they raised their family in the home upstairs.

Robert preceded her in death on March 7, 1989.

When she wasn’t at work or caring for her family, Winnie enjoyed spending her time giving back to the community.

She was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church, the Eastern Star, Kiwanians, and loved to help with Meals-on-Wheels.

Avid world travels, Winnie and Robert made many trips in their lifetime to places like, Greece, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Western United States.

In her younger years, she was also a Barrel Racer.

She moved to the Waynesboro area around 15 years prior to her death and found friendship with her fellow club mates in the Virginia Garden Club.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Michael W. Gardinier and his wife, Lynanne, of Franklin, and Robert W. Gardinier, Jr. of Waynesboro, VA; her daughter, Lee Ann and her husband Louis Arthur “Pete” Brooks, of Waynesboro; her numerous grandchildren, Ryan Gardinier of Franklin, Daniel Triola of Crested Butte, CO, Kyle Gardinier of Hopewell, PA, the twins, Meaghen Triola of Franklin, and Rebecca Saunders and her husband, Sean, of Harmony, PA, Brei Anne Coon and her husband, Luke, of Franklin, and Brandyn Gardinier and his significant other, Heather Williams, of Franklin; and by her 5 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Grace Saunders of Harmony, PA, Michael Robert Gardinier of Franklin, and Avery, Evelynn, and Oliver Coon, all of Franklin.

She is further survived by her brother, Harold D. Thomas and his wife, Renee, of Ruidoso, NM; her sister, Linda J. Boudreaux of Franklin, LA; and by her brother-in-law, Jim Lewis of Corpus Christi, TX.

In addition to her parents and husband, Winnie was preceded in death by her two sisters, Donna S. Major, and Zana I. Lewis.

Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate Winnie at the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services will be held at the St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, beginning at 10 am with Father Shawn Clerkin, of the church, officiating.

Following funeral services, Winnie will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Winnie’s honor to the Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323.

The family of Winnie Gardinier would like to personally thank the wonderful and caring staff of the Medi Home Hospice of Charlottesville, VA for the outstanding care they took of her during her time of need.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://hartlefuneralhome.com/.

