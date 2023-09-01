 

Friday, September 1, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Labor Day – Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

