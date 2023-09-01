ACING THE TEST: Serving, Strong Net Play Helps Clarion Down Redbank Valley in Four Sets

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — As early season tests go, both the Clarion and Redbank Valley volleyball teams answered some difficult questions.

The Bobcats certainly found a solution to a slow start, bouncing back from a 25-19 loss in the first set to win the next three, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21, to escape Redbank Valley with a victory on Thursday night.

(Pictured above, Clarion’s Hadlee Campbell was named the Hager Paving Incorporated Player of the Game following a 15-kill night in the Bobcats’ victory)

“We are young and I think our nerves can get the best of us,” said Clarion coach Shari Campbell, who played plenty of sophomores and freshmen in her rotation against the Bulldogs. “I think we saw that this summer. We have to overcome that. Hopefully, this grows us up a little bit and we get confidence from being able to come back from a first-set loss like we did.”

Redbank Valley also graded well.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-2 lead in that first set and held on for the win. Junior Taylor Ripple came up big all night. She had four kills and two blocks in the opening game and finished with nine kills and 10 digs.

Redbank (1-1), though, lost some of that early momentum at the end of that first set, and Clarion (2-0) pounced in the second game, leading 21-4 at one point before finishing off the Bulldogs to knot up the match at one set apiece.

The next two games were back-and-forth affairs with Clarion able to hold off Redbank for close wins.

The Clarion attack was strong with Hadlee Campbell leading the way with 15 kills. Taylor Alston, the only senior on the roster, added 10 kills and Marley Kline had nine kills for the Bobcats.

Clarion had 41 kills as a team.

Ali Burford also had a strong match at the net with three kills and a pair of blocks.

The Bobcats also aced another exam — literally.

Clarion served well again as Sophie Babington had seven aces and freshman Addiwyn Campbell six.

“We try to put pressure on,” Coach Campbell said. “We have the ability to zone serve and Sophie is a left-hander, so her serve is very different than everyone else’s. That throws everyone off. It’s really valuable. And Addiwyn served really well.”

Addiwyn, with a low and knuckling serve, had a stretch in the second set of three consecutive aces and four in five points.

She had 17 service points in the match.

Natalie Durish also served well with 20 points. Babington had 14.

The sharp serving also helped the offense and Hadlee Campbell and company took full advantage.

Hadlee was thrilled with how the young Bobcats responded to the early adversity.

“I’m really proud,” she said. “We have a lot of young players on the court. I think we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be like the teams here in the past. This year, it’s different. We all work together and we all bring something to the table.”

Hadlee also said she enjoys being a part of the team that can throw wave after wave of different attackers at an opponent.

Seven Bobcats had at least one kill against Redbank.

“It feels good having layers of offense, not just one player,” Hadlee said. “It’s very special that every single person brings something to the table and we’re able to feed off each other.”

Alston, though, drives this team with her eclectic play.

In addition to her 10 kills, she also had 16 assists, two blocks, and four digs.

Even though Redbank Valley came up short, Bulldog coach Ashley Anderson was happy with how her team held up under examination against Clarion.

“I think we made a statement tonight,” Anderson said. “Four sets and all but the second was close. They’ve worked hard. We’re here.”

Izzy Bond pitched in six kills and six digs, Mylee Harmon and Kira Bonanno each had four kills and eight digs and freshman Elaina Carrico had 19 assists for the Bulldogs, who were giving away some height against Clarion.

Anderson has also been pleased with how Carrico has performed.

“The girls love having her as their setter,” Anderson said. “They really rally around her.”

Anderson is hopeful the team can use this — even in a loss — as a springboard going forward.

“We just have to work on closing out and finishing,” Anderson said.

