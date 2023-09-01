Area Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Fleeing Scene of Motorcycle Crash That Injured Passenger

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of a motorcycle crash in Richland Township that injured his passenger.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Colin Edwin Agin, of Seneca, on Monday, August 21, 2023, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, a trooper from PSP Clarion was dispatched around 5:58 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on State Route 38 in Emlenton Borough, Clarion County, involving a motorcycle.

Upon the trooper’s arrival to the scene, both the driver, later identified as Colin Agin, and a known female passenger had already left the scene by ambulance. The trooper met a witness at the scene, who related that Agin was attempting to get somebody to pick him up from the scene over the phone and heard Agin say that he was “going back to jail,” the complaint states.

Upon getting Agin’s certified driver history from PennDOT, it was discovered that Agin’s license is suspended, revoked, and expired. This suspension is DUI-related and Agin’s second violation of Title 75, Section 1543b, the complaint indicates.

The trooper observed the motorcycle, a Suzuki Boulevard bearing PA Registration 9ZM74, to have an inspection sticker that expired in September 2022, the complaint notes.

Both occupants had been transported to UPMC Northwest Hospital.

When the trooper arrived at the hospital, he was informed by hospital security that Agin had exited the back of the ambulance and was picked up in an unknown vehicle. The passenger, however, was still in the hospital, the complaint states.

On June 3, at approximately 7:03 p.m., the trooper interviewed the passenger of Agin’s motorcycle at the hospital. She had injuries to multiple parts of her body, including her legs, feet, hands, arms, and face consistent with a motorcycle crash, according to the complaint.

The passenger confirmed that Agin was operating the motorcycle, and she was the passenger. She related she had asked Agin to slow down while they were in transit, the complaint notes.

The complaint states that the passenger also related Agin was going too fast around a bend when he crashed the motorcycle.

Agin was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, on the following charges in front of Judge Heeter:

Accidents Involving Death Or Injury While Not Licensed, Misdemeanor 2

Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant To Section 3802/1547B1-2nd Violation, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Operating Vehicle W/O Valid Inspection – Carrier/Bus/Sch Bus, Summary

Driving At Safe Speed, Summary

Driving W/O A License, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, at 9:45 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

