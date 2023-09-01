‘Cars and Coffee’ Event Set for Tomorrow at FUN Bank Parking Lot in Fryburg

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A “Cars and Coffee” event will be held at the FUN Bank parking lot in Fryburg on Saturday morning, September 2.

It will be held from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

A “Cars and Coffee” event is essentially a gathering of people and their vehicles. It is not a car show or a Cruise-In.

There is no registration – no fees.

“There are 70 spaces available, so I hope the community takes advantage of this fellowship!” explained organizer Jody Weaver.

“It will be at the FUN Bank parking lot in Fryburg on Saturday, September 2.”

The FUN (First United National) Bank is closed on Saturdays; however, ATM and night deposit access will be available via Demseytown Road.

There will be no coffee and treats this month, but please come and join the car enthusiasts in the fellowship!

For more information, contact Jody Weaver at 814-227-4561.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.