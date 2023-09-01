CCEDC: A Countywide Main Street Initiative Is in the Works

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – During a recent public meeting, Jarred Heuer, Executive Director of Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC), presented a countywide Main Street program that aims to revitalize towns across the county.

(Pictured above: Jarred Heuer, Executive Director of CCEDC, presents to business owners, residents, and members of local government a new Main Street program.)

Heuer explained why the CCEDC is interested in being the facilitator of the new Main Street program.

“Being that we are a countywide organization, instead of targeting one single community, we are looking at a regional project that would target five,” Heuer said.

Those communities are Clarion, Knox, Foxburg, East Brady, and New Bethlehem.

“One of the high-level concepts that we want to be able to achieve is having more of that countywide approach, but still having the distinction that we dig in squarely and individually with each of these five communities,” Heuer added.

According to Heuer, job creation, stronger tax bases, and avenues for sharing resources with other communities are all things that make sense as to why the CCEDC is targeting the Main Street program.

In Pennsylvania, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) houses “state partner” to CCEDC,

CCEDC would pursue funding for the program through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP) within the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

A designation status would be pursued through KCP, and planning will take at least 18 months, according to Heuer.

In other words, after the plan is made, the state designates the program and flips “the hourglass” which starts a five-year time period in which CCEDC has priority funding towards the implementation of the plan. Within that hourglass of time, Heuer says that CCEDC will work with those five communities to start executing the plans over those five years.

“I find that the time period is really valuable because it creates a sense of urgency and opportunity for things that have been talked about and agreed upon to finally move towards advancing the project.”

Part of implementing the Main Street program would be the hiring a full-time Community Development Coordinator, who would be the CCEDC’s point person. Additionally, a technical assistance partner would also be needed.

According to Heuer, the CCEDC is “looking to set up the PA Downtown Center to be the technical assistance partner” for the program.

Julie Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the PA Downtown Center (PDC) spoke to the audience on town identity and how the program can help Clarion County.

“It’s not just about making things better for businesses, but better for residents and improving the quality of life throughout our communities,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Community Planner by profession and ex-manager of an independent pharmacy for 18 years, Fitzpatrick says that she likes “to say that we do economic development through historic preservation” and that “it’s about telling the story that is unique to each community.”

Part of Fitzpatrick’s presentation was information on what she calls “Nature-Based Placemaking,” which is “the idea of utilizing a community’s natural, outdoor recreational resources to create a total quality experience and support local community and economic development.”

The concept aims to utilize the connection between the place, natural assets, and economic and recreational activities.

“It’s not just about how many businesses you have, but do you have the right mix of businesses? Are the businesses you have appealing to the users you have coming into your community?” stated Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick used her hometown of Marietta, Pa., as an example of how her organization’s philosophies can impact communities.

In Marietta, which has a population of about 2500, Fitzpatrick said that numerous businesses have relocated because “businesses wanted that direct connection to those natural assets.”

“People have flocked to the community because of the natural assets of Marietta… the trails and the river… fifteen years ago that would not have happened. But, our local leaders decided to capitalize on natural assets such as rebuilding trails, finishing connections, and making sure those areas were safe. They invested many years ago so we have this opportunity and now we have people who are biking through town and when they see a ‘for sale’ sign they get curious,’ Fitzpatrick said of Marietta.

Fitzpatrick shared a brief story about how the area attracts involved community members. “This one couple coming through town said Marietta reminded them of their hometown in New Jersey along the canal. There was a ‘for sale’ sign and they ended up buying the property and now the husband is on Borough Council and the wife is involved in two of our non-profit organizations.”

“Had they not gotten off the trail, they would have never seen our community,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick followed by presenting how other PA towns have taken complicated issues such as dangerous crosswalks, and not only making them safer but also making the entire area have better aesthetics and more visually appealing, turning the issue into an “opportunity for vitality.”

In an example that Fitzpatrick said is “relevant to Clarion,” Fitzpatrick presented an image that showed a town with access to a waterway. In the “before” image, the town had no crosswalk or walkway leading towards the waterway. However, in the “after” image, the area had a colorful walkway that connected the downtown to the natural asset, in this case, the waterway, making it more (in theory) accessible and bestowing a sense of “identity” to travelers and residents who live there alike.

(Pictured above: Julie Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the PA Downtown Center.)

“The most important thing is about what Clarion wants, in conjunction with what the other communities want for themselves, and aligning that with funding that exists and our ability as an organization to deliver,” stated Heuer. “The next step for us right now is to pursue the planning grant that would pay for the creation of this county-wide revitalization plan.”

Heuer repeatedly brought up a “bottom-up approach” where people within communities “agree to work with me and give me insight on what they want,” he said.

Heuer stated that support from across the county has been positive and that the meetings he’s had thus far regarding the Main Street program have been “wide-eyed.”

To Heuer, this positivity and coordination translates to more funding for the project. “If they (state funders, philanthropic organizations, foundations, etc.) see communities working together, having a structured plan that’s informed by the community, they might just want to pile on and contribute to it financially.”

At the end of the meeting, Heuer concluded by stating that setting up a structure that can capture funding and asking communities what they want for planning right now will, in theory, come together later.

“We’ll help you find the money, you tell us what you want to do,” stated Heuer.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.