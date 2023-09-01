 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Chicora Man Indicted on Charge of Violating Federal Narcotics Laws

Friday, September 1, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

cuffs-g888909eb5_1920 (1)PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Chicora has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced on Thursday, August 31.

The one-count Indictment named Scott Louis Musthaf, 51, of Chicora, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, on or about December 5, 2022, Musthaf attempted to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 5 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $5,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin C. Dobkin is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.