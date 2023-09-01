Chicora Man Indicted on Charge of Violating Federal Narcotics Laws

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Chicora has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced on Thursday, August 31.

The one-count Indictment named Scott Louis Musthaf, 51, of Chicora, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, on or about December 5, 2022, Musthaf attempted to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 5 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $5,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin C. Dobkin is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

