Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Peach Sundaes

These delightful sundaes are always a treat and easy to whip up!

Ingredients

4 cups fresh or frozen sliced peeled peaches, thawed

1/3 cup sugar



1 teaspoon vanilla extract1/2 cup old-fashioned oats1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/4 cup all-purpose flour6 tablespoons cold butter6 ice cream waffle bowls3 cups vanilla ice cream

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine peaches, sugar and vanilla. Transfer to a greased 8-in. square disposable foil pan.

-In a small bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, and flour; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over filling.

-Place pan on grill rack over indirect medium heat. Grill, covered, 15-20 minutes or until filling is bubbly. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Place peach mixture in waffle bowls; top with ice cream.

