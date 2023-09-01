 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Peach Sundaes

Friday, September 1, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These delightful sundaes are always a treat and easy to whip up!

Ingredients

4 cups fresh or frozen sliced peeled peaches, thawed
1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons cold butter
6 ice cream waffle bowls
3 cups vanilla ice cream

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine peaches, sugar and vanilla. Transfer to a greased 8-in. square disposable foil pan.

-In a small bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, and flour; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over filling.

-Place pan on grill rack over indirect medium heat. Grill, covered, 15-20 minutes or until filling is bubbly. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Place peach mixture in waffle bowls; top with ice cream.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


