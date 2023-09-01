Featured Local Job: Tire Technician
Kerle Tire has an opening for a Tire Technician.
Kerle Tire is a family-owned business that has thrived since 1974. We offer our employees very competitive wages, employer-paid health benefits, paid time off, and a set schedule each week. Tire Technicians work 45 hours each week – 4.5 days Monday-Friday and a half day on Saturday.
Functions for a Tire Technician:
- Mount tires on customer vehicles
- Perform inspections and repairs on tires
- Balance wheels
- Rotate tires
- Check tire pressure and inflate properly
- Maintain equipment
- Keep work environment safe and clean
- Provide excellent customer service
Tire Technicians must be able to lift up to 75 lbs. and will be required to bend over for extended periods during the day.
Kerle Tire is an equal opportunity employer in accordance with current laws and regulations.
Job Type: Full-time.
Salary: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour.
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Health insurance
- Paid time off
Email resume to kerletirehr@gmail.com to apply.
