Moniteau Uses Big Second Half, Four TDs From Logan Campbell, to Down Elk County Catholic, 34-14

ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – It was the Logan Campbell show on Thursday night.

The Moniteau senior rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 97 yards and a score, and also made 10 tackles — three for a loss — and had a quarterback sack on defense to help the Moniteau football team to a 34-14 road win over Elk County Catholic.

(Pictured above, Moniteau’s Logan Campbell, right, had a huge night with four touchdowns in the Warriors’ win over Elk County Catholic/submitted photo)

“He had himself a game tonight,” said Moniteau coach Bob Rottman, “that’s for sure.”

After suffering a 20-0 loss last week, the Warriors needed a spark and Campbell certainly provided it.

But the first half was a challenge for both teams, who struggled with holding on to the ball.

Moniteau entered the half with a slim 15-14 lead, but outscored ECC 20-0 in the second half.

Campbell put a punctuation mark on the victory with a 65-yard TD run.

“We ran the ball well and we threw the ball pretty well,” Rottman said. “We threw the ball well enough that it opened up the running game. We threw a couple of screen passes that went for some big plays. That really helped us out.”

So did the defense, which came up with four interceptions.

Blaine Jamison had two of them. Brendin Sankey and Aston Grossman had the others.

Moniteau also recovered two fumbles and forced five.

“Our secondary played great,” Rottman said. “Our defense played great. They couldn’t run the ball on us. Our defensive line was in the backfield quite a bit. I don’t know how many tackles for loss we had, but we had a lot.”

Moniteau took a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard touchdown reception by Cole Scott from Trent Beachem.

But ECC’s Noah Cherry took the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to trim the lead to 7-6.

Campbell’s first of four TDs, this one a 22-yard reception from Beachem, made it 15-6 early in the second quarter.

Beachem, though, was sacked in the end zone for a safety by Alex Gahr and then Wil Wortman hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Cherry to close to 15-14 at the break.

The second half was all Moniteau — and all Campbell.

Campbell scored three more times in the final two quarters to send the Warriors home with a win.

Beachem also shined for Moniteau, going 10-of-17 threw the air for 156 yards and two TDs.

“Very proud of them,” Rottman said. “We still had a few miscues in the first half, but in the second half, we came out on fire. We had a really good third quarter and finished strong.”

