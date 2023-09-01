North Clarion Volleyball Wins Again; Clarion-Limestone Boys Soccer Earns Another Shutout; Sarah Cotton Scores Four Goals for Keystone Girls



SENECA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Kyler Freeman continued her torrid start for to the volleyball season with 11 kills, two block, four digs and three aces as North Clarion won a showdown with Cranberry, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23, on Thursday night.

(Pictured above, North Clarion’s Kyler Freeman/photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Brenna Thompson was also deadly for the Wolves with eight kills, three blocks, three aces and three digs.

Ainsley Hartle again shined running the offense with 30 assists.

McKenzie Lencer also had five kills and four digs for North Clarion (2-0).

Ayanna Ferringer led the way for Cranberry with 13 kills, six blocks, five digs and three aces.

KEYSTONE 3, KARNS CITY 1

The Panthers overcame a first set loss to topple the Gremlins, 12-25, 25-21, 25-19, 28-26.

Gwyn Manno had a big night on defense with 31 digs. She also had eight service points and four aces.

Katherine Burrows led the Keystone attack with 10 kills and also was strong defensively with 18 digs.

Ava Patrick had five blocks and also had nine kills to aid the Keystone win.

Ava Fox had nine kills and nine digs to lead the Karns City effort.

Haylie Karenbauer pitched in seven kills and three blocks and Nicole Taylor 15 digs and a pair of aces for the Gremlins.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 3, VENANGO CATHOLIC 0

Maddy Greeley put up eight kills and also had seven aces from the service line in the Lions 25-11, 25-5, 25-6 victory.

Kaylee Smith had 19 assists and nine aces for Clarion-Limestone (2-0).

PUNXSUTAWNEY 3, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1

Ciara Toven’s big night with 13 kills helped propel the Chucks to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23 win.

Sam Griebel pitched in nine kills and also had eight aces for Punxsutawney. Daniella Griebel had 27 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyatt Boyden scored two goals while Thomas Uckert scored a goal and added two assists to help Clarion-Limestone defeat Dubois Central Catholic, 6-0, on Thursday evening at Clarion High School.

Brenden Bettwy, Martin Ormeno, and Layton Dunn also scored goals for the Lions as they improved to 2-0 on the season.

Boyden opened the scoring at the 33:19 mark with Danny Schweitzer collecting the assist for a 1-0 lead. Uckert scored at the 19:09 mark unassisted. Less than a minute later Bettwy scored at the 18:25 mark off an assist from Uckert for a 3-0 lead.

Ormeno added the fourth goal of the first half at the 3:26 mark putting in a rebound shot by Uckert that deflected off the goalkeeper. Boyden scored his second of the contest with just 58 seconds remaining in the first half for a 5-0 lead. Ormeno assisted on that goal.

Dunn scored the only goal of the second half with just 2:41 remaining to set the final score.

C-L put 16 shots on goal for the contest.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sarah Cotton was unstoppable for Keystone, scoring all four goals in a 4-0 win over Sharon.

Jerzey Bell earned the shutout in net.

