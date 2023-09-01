It’s a Friday Night Doubleheader on Kerle Tire Game of the Week as Central Clarion Takes on Port, Rebank Battles KC

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night doubleheader on Explore Sports featuring Central Clarion vs. Port Allegany and Redbank Valey vs. Karns City.

REDBANK VALLEY VS. KARNS CITY

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call.

ABOUT THE GAME

Here’s what Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold doesn’t want to see on Friday night at Karns City.

A bunch of 4-yard runs against his defense.

Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Here’s what Gold wants to see.

A double-digit lead.

It may come down to that in a battle of conflicting styles when the Bulldogs head west to take on Karns City.

Each team is dead set on doing what they do.

Read the full game preview here.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

The game can also be found on exploreClarion’s YouTube Channel.

PORT ALLEGANY VS. CENTRAL CLARION

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Dave Katis and Randy Cathcart on the call.

The new ShopTeamWear.com Cam will be on the field for close-up shots of all of the live action.

ABOUT THE GAME

The bleachers will be full.

Fans will line the fence in a loop around the field. The bands will play, the notes echoing off the tree line. Former Clarion Area High School football greats will be in attendance.

This Friday night will be a special one for Central Clarion football.

But the evening will certainly belong to Larry Wiser.

Read the full game preview here.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

The game can also be found on exploreClarion’s YouTube Channel.

