SPONSORED: Rossbacher Welcomes New Insurance Advisor
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group is pleased to announce the addition of Alyssa Riordan as an Account Manager.
Alyssa comes to Rossbacher with a background in customer service serving in branch management and retail lending roles in the banking industry.
In her former role, she worked hard to create meaningful relationships with her customers while she helped them acquire and finance assets. She now looks forward to deepening those established relationships, in her new role as an insurance advisor.
Alyssa is active as a volunteer for various community organizations and serves as a board member and treasurer for Community Services of Venango County.
Alyssa and her husband, Brandon, reside in Seneca.
Rossbacher has specialized in personal and commercial insurance for the past 95 years. The agency is proud to offer a full line of property/casualty insurance products, including auto and homeowners insurance, as well as commercial, life, and Medicare insurance. To learn more, visit one of their four offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, or North East, Pennsylvania, or visit their website at TeamRossbacher.com.
