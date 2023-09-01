Week 2 Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Friday, September 1, 2023, PIAA District 9 & 10 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.





District 9

August 31, 2023

Moniteau, 34 @ Elk County Catholic 14 – Final

Saint Marys, 28 @ Ridgway, 14 – Final

September 1, 2023

Port Allegany @ Central Clarion – 7:00 pm

Redbank Valley @ Karns City – 7:00 pm

Union-AC Valley @ Keystone – 7:00 pm

DuBois @ Brockway – 7:30 pm

Smethport @ Cameron County – 7:00 pm

Bradford @ Coudersport – 7:00 pm

Windber @ Curwensville – 7:00 pm

Clearfield @ Forest Hills – 7:00 pm

Sheffield @ Otto-Eldred – 7:00 pm

Kane @ Punxsutawney – 7:00 pm

Brookville @ Struthers – 7:00 pm

District 10

September 1, 2023

Oil City @ Corry – 7:00 pm

Hickory @ Franklin – 7:00 pm

Seneca @ Conneaut – 7:00 pm

McDowell @ Barberton – 7:00 pm

Meadville @ Butler – 7:00 pm

Eisenhower @ Cambridge Springs – 7:00 pm

Harbor Creek @ Fairview – 7:00 pm

Fort LeBoeuf @ General McLane – 7:00 pm

North East @ Girard – 7:00 pm

Wilmington @ Greenville – 7:00 pm

Iroquois @ Maplewood – 7:00 pm

Slippery Rock @ Mercyhurst Prep – 7:00 pm

Grove City @ Northwestern – 7:00 pm

Mercer @ Reynolds – 7:00 pm

Lakeview @ Saegertown – 7:00 pm

Titusville @ Sharpsville – 7:00 pm

Sharon @ Warren – 7:00 pm

Farrell @ Warren G. Harding – 7:00 pm

September 2, 2023

Cathedral Prep @ Canisius – 1:00 pm

West Toronto Prep @ Erie – 3:00 pm

Union City @ Kennedy Catholic – 1:00 pm

