Andy “Ace” Montana’s Candidacy Struck from Ballot Due to Nomination Paper Defect

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Andy “Ace” Montana will not be listed on November’s ballot as an independent seeking election to the Clarion County Commission, nor will he be on the ballot for the Clarion Borough Council following a hearing in Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton’s courtroom on Friday afternoon.

In two separate complaints with the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on August 7th, Tatum Henderson petitioned the court to strike Montana’s candidacy from the November election due to a failure to name a Committee to Fill Vacancies on his nomination papers.

“Failure to name a Committee to Fill Vacancies on the face of Nomination Papers in conformity with the requirement of the Election Code is a fatal flaw which invalidates the page or pages of the Nomination Paper,” states Henderson’s complaint.

A Committee to Fill Vacancies is required by state law in cases where a candidate either holds office or is seeking two offices. In those cases, the Committee to Fill Vacancies is empowered to fill the vacancy created by the election.

Montana did not list three to five names of the members of his Committee to Fill Vacancies as required by law on either nomination paper filed with the Clarion County Bureau of Elections.

During Friday’s hearing, Montana, representing himself, argued that Laura O’Neil of the Bureau of Elections told him, “That section is not required to be completed, so no need to worry about that” when he filed his papers.

When called to the stand, O’Neil testified that she didn’t recall saying that.

O’Neil began working in her position in September of 2022, she testified, making this election cycle her first at the bureau.

In his testimony to the court, Montana stated that on August 9th, he was offered a deal by the Clarion County Democrats. If he dropped his candidacy for the County Commission, they would withdraw the Clarion Borough Council objection. He testified that the deal was conveyed to him through Clarion Borough Council President Carol Lapinto by County Commission candidate Braxton White.

“This had nothing to do with the Clarion County Democratic Party,” said White when reached for comment.

White was subpoenaed by Montana to Friday’s hearing, but did not take the witness stand because Judge Seidle-Patton ruled that negotiations to settle the objection weren’t relevant to the hearing.

After hearing testimony from Montana, Henderson, O’Neil, and former Director of Elections Cindy Callihan, Judge Seidle-Patton ruled that, while she does have discretion to allow for amendments to the nomination papers, it was too close to the election day to give Montana enough time to collect signatures again.

Seidle-Patton granted Henderson’s objections and dismissed the nomination papers as defective.

“For us to have free and fair elections, we need to abide by the rules and laws of the state, and that’s what the court upheld today,” said White. “We’ve all screwed up. We’ve all been there. We all take our licks, we brush ourselves off, and we learn from it.”

When asked if he would seek write-in votes for either office he was seeking, Montana stated, “I don’t know.”

There are four seats on the ballot for Clarion Borough Council with only three candidates: Jim Averill (D), Zach Garbarino (R), and Carol Lapinto (R).

The Clarion County Commission has three seats and four candidates on the ballot: Wayne R Brosius (R), Daniel Carey (D), Ted Tharan (R), and Braxton White (D).

