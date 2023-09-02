C-L Boys Soccer Hosts DCC, Records Second Shutout of the Season

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion Limestone Lions boys soccer team recorded their second shutout in as many games against DuBois Central Catholic on Clarion Area’s field for their home opener, winning 6-0.

The Lions began their scoring campaign in the first seven minutes of play with forward Dany Schweitzer making a quarter field pass to outside midfielder Wyatt Boyden who beat a defender and juked the goalie affording himself a walk-in goal.

DuBois immediately struck back with a fast break and a slider shot to goalie Isaac Lerch’s right with Lerch having to make a diving hand save.

On a counter attack, center midfielder Thomas Uckert kicked a lob up for attacking midfielder Brady Pierce who’s header was stopped by the DuBois goalie.

Schweitzer, who relentlessly hustled all night long, participated with center midfielder Brenden Bettwy on a give-and-go only to be stopped by the DuBois defense. On a penalty against DuBois, Uckert shot from just outside the 18 yard box over the goal crossbar, just missing the Lions’ second goal. That second goal would come from a pinball in the DuBois end when Uckert shot and the rebound came to Schweitzer who kicked to Boyden and back to Uckert for the second goal of the night.

Outside midfielder Layton Dunn got in on the action with a feed to Uckert who found an advancing Bettwy and scored for a 3-0 lead only a minute after the second goal. Lerch then had to make another stop to keep the shut out alive. Uckert was then at midfield when he made another long pass to Boyden towards the right corner with Boyden kicking backwards across the goalmouth to Martin Ormeno who scored making the score 4-0 with 3 minutes left in the half. Reminiscent of the first Lions game, Uckert had another déjà vu moment, this time on an assist, to Boyden in the right corner again with Boyden scoring making the lead going into the halftime break 5-0.

The second half was typified by relentless Lions scoring attacks against DuBois. But this time, the DuBois goalie and defense were wound tighter than the first half. Boyden had another opportunity with a shot over the crossbar. Pierce had three hard shots that were stopped by the DuBois goalie. Defender Jason Megnin passed to Ormeno who’s shot went flying over the goal. Uckert had several corner kicks that flew over awaiting midfielders, some with opportunities.

The DuBois attackers took several shots on Lerch only to be denied with his defense continually giving him protection. But the peppering of the DuBois goalie final yielded a result. On a field reversal after a shot on Lerch, Pierce took the ball down the field finding Dunn who shot and scored the only goal of the second half making the final score at the buzzer 6-0. Lerch, who usually splits goalie duties with Aiden Wilson, had 13 saves on the evening, owing the lack of severity of most of his saves to his vaunted starting defense of Megnin, Pierce, Carter Brown and Ky Clark.

The Lions’ Co-Captain Jason Megnin said after the game “another great team effort, it doesn’t get much better than a 2-0 start to the season.” The Lions rest up over the Labor Day weekend gearing up to play their third game of the season against Brockway. Brockway was a playoff contender last year and this home game is on Clarion Limestone turf for the first time on Tuesday September 5th at 5PM. Brockway was bounced out of the playoffs last year in the quarterfinals by Brookville and the Lions were ousted in the semifinals by Elk County Catholic. Tuesday’s game will prove to be Clarion Limestone’s litmus test on playoff capabilities with a very good District 9 matchup.

