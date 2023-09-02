Carl S. Aaron, 83, of Tionesta, died on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born in Waterson on December 5, 1939, he was the son of Peter and Grace Aaron.

Carl attended Clarion-Limestone High School.

He enlisted in the military and was a member of the 25th Infantry Airborne and served in Vietnam from 1961 to 1964.

He attended the United Evangelical Church of Venus and the Asbury Global Methodist Church.

Carl worked at Seidle’s Body Shop and was a school bus driver for Redbank Valley School District until his retirement.

He also was a volunteer with the Central County Ambulance Service for 10 years.

Carl was also a member of the Strattanville American Legion.

He was an avid hunter.

Carl married Marie Klingensmith on March 11, 1961, and she preceded him in death on December 26, 2010.

He married Marian Hartzell on November 3, 2012, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by a son, Ronald L. and his wife Char Aaron of Knox, a granddaughter, Susan (Jeff) Deitz of Knox; five great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter; three nieces, Connie Klingensmith, Wilma (Richard) Slater, and Lisa Aaron.

Sister-in-law, Louise Ferringer (Jack Romito), brothers-in-law Chuck (Judy) Klingensmith and Lee (Nancy) Klingensmith.

Step-children, Stephen and Shelly Hartzell, Pam (Alan) Hartzell, Cathy (Kevin) Paulhamus, and Denis and Rhonda Brooks; and several step-grandchildren.

He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Wendell Schwab, sisters-in-law, Beverly Schwab, Donna Morrison, and Carole (Gerald) Pasquarette.

In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James (Dike) Aaron, Leroy Aaron, and an infant sister, Florence Aaron, a grandson, Bill Bish, and brothers-in-law, Edward Klingensmith, Raymond Schwab, and Richard Morrison; step-sons, Wayne Hartzell, Kevin Hartzell, and Alan Hartzell and step-grandsons, Kyle Hartzell, Zachary Hartzell and Maverick Hartzell.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Asbury Global Methodist Church, 2.5 miles east of Strattanville, PA on Route 322.

The funeral service, with full military honors, will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeffrey Foor and Rev. Richard Kightlinger officiating.

Interment will be at Cedarview Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.