Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Saturday, September 2, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These dessert sandwiches are pure fun!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1-1/2 cups quick-cooking oats
1/2 cup finely chopped semisweet chocolate
3 cups dulce de leche ice cream, softened if necessary
1/4 cup brickle toffee bits

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in oats and chocolate.

-Shape dough into twenty 1-1/4-in. balls. Place 2-1/2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets; flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar, smoothing edges if necessary. Bake until golden brown, 10-13 minutes. Transfer from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-To assemble, place about 1/4 cup ice cream on the bottom of a cookie; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon toffee bits. Top with a second cookie, pressing gently to flatten the ice cream. Place on a baking sheet; freeze overnight or until firm.

-Repeat with remaining cookies and ice cream. For longer storage, wrap frozen sandwiches individually and return them to the freezer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


