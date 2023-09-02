Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

These dessert sandwiches are pure fun!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/3 cup sugar



1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar1 large egg, room temperature2 teaspoons vanilla extract2/3 cup all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon1-1/2 cups quick-cooking oats1/2 cup finely chopped semisweet chocolate3 cups dulce de leche ice cream, softened if necessary1/4 cup brickle toffee bits

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in oats and chocolate.

-Shape dough into twenty 1-1/4-in. balls. Place 2-1/2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets; flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar, smoothing edges if necessary. Bake until golden brown, 10-13 minutes. Transfer from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-To assemble, place about 1/4 cup ice cream on the bottom of a cookie; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon toffee bits. Top with a second cookie, pressing gently to flatten the ice cream. Place on a baking sheet; freeze overnight or until firm.

-Repeat with remaining cookies and ice cream. For longer storage, wrap frozen sandwiches individually and return them to the freezer.

