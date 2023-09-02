Featured Local Job: Tire Technician

Kerle Tire has an opening for a Tire Technician.

Kerle Tire is a family-owned business that has thrived since 1974. We offer our employees very competitive wages, employer-paid health benefits, paid time off, and a set schedule each week. Tire Technicians work 45 hours each week – 4.5 days Monday-Friday and a half day on Saturday.

Functions for a Tire Technician:

Mount tires on customer vehicles

Perform inspections and repairs on tires

Balance wheels

Rotate tires

Check tire pressure and inflate properly

Maintain equipment

Keep work environment safe and clean

Provide excellent customer service

Tire Technicians must be able to lift up to 75 lbs. and will be required to bend over for extended periods during the day.

Kerle Tire is an equal opportunity employer in accordance with current laws and regulations.

Job Type: Full-time.

Salary: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour.

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Paid time off

Email resume to kerletirehr@gmail.com to apply.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.