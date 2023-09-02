TREY FOR TREY: Fleming’s Three Interceptions Help Lead Union/A-C Valley to 24-13 Win Over Keystone



KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Union/A-C Valley senior Trey Fleming shined on both sides of the ball as the Falcon Knights held Keystone scoreless in the second half en route to a 24-13 victory Friday evening.

(Pictured above, Trey Fleming, No. 10 last year, lines up at wide receiver/photo by Stephanie Crissman)

Fleming not only collected three interceptions defensively, but he also caught a 33-yard touchdown pass in the win. The catch was one of six to go along with 72 yards.

He also racked up five solo tackles.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Despite how the stats ultimately favored the Falcon Knights, the momentum was definitely on Keystone’s side in the early going.

It took the Panthers and senior quarterback Rayce Weaver a little over three minutes to get on the board by way of a 36-yard run. The ensuing point-after kick by Josh Beal made the score 7-0.

On the next possession, Keystone’s defense seemed to keep the momentum on their side with an interception by Ian Nellis. However, a penalty wiped away the interception and Union/A-C Valley was given another opportunity.

With the Falcon Knights failing to muster up anything offensively, they were forced to punt and Keystone, again, seemed to have the momentum.

The punt was skyed into the air and landed around the 35-yard-line, but it was then touched by a Keystone player and Union/A-C Valley was given yet another opportunity deep in the Panthers’ territory.

Around the 3:30 mark, Falcon Knights quarterback Brody Dittman connected with Fleming to make the score 7-6 after the missed PAT.

Keystone would fight back in the early stages of the second quarter as Weaver had collected nearly 90 rushing yards with over eight minutes to play in the first half.

An extended drive by the Panthers’ offense did so much as instill confidence, as it resulted in the first of Fleming’s interceptions. Union, however, was unable to capitalize on the turnover.

With under five minutes to play in the first half, Keystone faced a 4th and goal situation when Weaver broke off a five-yard run to give the Panthers a 13-6 lead.

Union/A-C Valley was able to get a huge boost of momentum going into halftime following an extended drive that found them knocking on the door with a little under 30 seconds to play.

This time it was junior Owen Bish punching it in from a yard out to bring the Falcon Knights within a point of the lead going into the locker room, 13-12.

Whatever was said to the Keystone defense at halftime, it worked. Just 45 seconds into the second half, Drew Keth picked off Dittman’s pass and took it down to Union/A-C Valley 14-yard-line.

Keystone, though, was not able to capitalize, and things remained 13-12 until the final five minutes of the third quarter.

At the 4:23 mark, sophomore Max Gallagher reached paydirt on a 10-yard scamper. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, which set the score at 18-13.

Keystone faced a pivotal drive after surrendering not only the lead, but seemingly all the momentum.

On a first down, Keystone threw their chips in the middle of the table by attempting a long pitch-and-catch into triple coverage. The attempt failed as Fleming captured his second interception.

At this point, the game seemed like a matter of possession, and Union/A-C Valley had the ball while Weaver sat out temporarily with an injury. A fourth down conversion on a screen pass to Aidan Fox extended the drive for a good chunk of time.

Finally, Keystone managed a fourth down stop with 9:25 left in the fourth quarter.

Weaver, who totaled over 100 yards rushing at halftime, was brought back into the game for this drive.

On a crucial third-and-9, Weaver showed his importance by hooking up on a chunk gain with Drew Keth.

However, Keystone faced another third-down situation moments later. This time, Weaver was not able to escape and threw the third interception into Fleming’s hands.

Minutes later, Falcon Knights sophomore Logan Skibinski went beast mode during a 57-yard touchdown run in which he ran over multiple defenders.

And just like that, Keystone’s hopes were all but dashed.

Keth was able to break off a 40-yard run for the Panthers around the 3:55 mark, but by the time the clock hit 3:46, Union had collected yet another interception, this time by Bish.

Union/A-C Valley coach Dan Reed was pleased with how his team reacted to a tough start.

“We were able to make some big on defense and turn the tide,” he said after the game.

This is an extra special win for Reed, who previously coached and is currently a teacher at Keystone.

“I had the opportunity to work with some really great people and kids,” Reed related. “It’s the same here at (Union/A-C Valley). It’s about what we can do for these kids.”

The Falcon Knights (1-1) will host Central Clarion next week while Keystone (0-2) will travel to Brookville.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.