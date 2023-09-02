Week 2 Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
Friday, September 1, 2023, PIAA District 9 & 10 high school football scores.
Moniteau, 34 @ Elk County Catholic 14 – Final
Saint Marys, 28 @ Ridgway, 14 – Final
Port Allegany, 6 @ Central Clarion, 57 – Final
Redbank Valley, 35 @ Karns City, 6 – Final
Union-AC Valley, 24 @ Keystone, 13 – Final
DuBois, 13 @ Brockway, 14 – Final
Smethport, 0 @ Cameron County, 14 – Final
Bradford, 34 @ Coudersport, 12 – Final
Windber, 42 @ Curwensville, 7 – Final
Clearfield, 13 @ Forest Hills, 22 – Final
Sheffield, 27 @ Otto-Eldred, 67 – Final
Kane, 6 @ Punxsutawney, 57 – Final
Brookville, 7 @ Struthers, 48 – Final
Oil City, 44 @ Corry, 7 – Final
Hickory, 63 @ Franklin, 14 – Final
Seneca, 14 @ Conneaut, 32 – Final
McDowell, 52 @ Barberton, 20 – Final
Meadville, 26 @ Butler, 27 – Final
Eisenhower, 0 @ Cambridge Springs, 48 – Final
Harbor Creek, 13 @ Fairview, 23 – Final
Fort LeBoeuf, 38 @ General McLane, 28 – Final
North East, 42 @ Girard, 2 – Final
Wilmington, 21 @ Greenville, 14 – Final
Iroquois, 0 @ Maplewood, 6 – Final
Slippery Rock, 7 @ Mercyhurst Prep, 49 – Final
Grove City, 62 @ Northwestern, 7 – Final
Mercer, 27 @ Reynolds, 28 – Final
Lakeview, 58 @ Saegertown, 19 – Final
Titusville, 48 @ Sharpsville, 71 – Final
Sharon, 60 @ Warren, 0 – Final
Farrell, 24 @ Warren G. Harding, 17 – Final
Cathedral Prep @ Canisius – 1:00 pm
West Toronto Prep @ Erie – 3:00 pm
Union City @ Kennedy Catholic – 1:00 pm
