William L. McLaughlin, age 65, of Erie, Pennsylvania and formerly of Oil City, died at 11:30 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard following a brief illness.

Born May 6, 1958, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Betty L. (Meals) McLaughlin.

He was a 1976 graduate of Oil City High School, where he participated in football, basketball, and track.

He attended Grove City College, Pitt-Titusville, The University of Pittsburgh and Clarion University of PA.

Mr. McLaughlin began his career in the plastics industry with the Conair Group, where he managed offices in both England and Singapore.

At the time of his death, he was employed by ACS Group and served as Regional Sales Manager for the West Coast.

He enjoyed cooking, travel, and golf.

Surviving is a daughter, Sadie Grace McLaughlin and a son, Ian Andrew McLaughlin, both of Pittsburgh, a sister, Shirley McLaughlin of Oil City, his fiancée, Lynn Murray of Erie, and his former wife, Kelly Mitchell of Oil City.

He is also survived by an aunt, Mary Jean Roberts of Aliquippa, as well as numerous cousins.

There will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

