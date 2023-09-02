YMCA Flag Football Registration Extended through September 11

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County YMCA has extended the 2023 Flag Football program registration through Monday, September 11, 2023 to include all youth who would like to participate.

YMCA Flag Football is a developmental, participation-based program for boys and girls grades 1-6 during the 2023-2024 school year. Practices are once per week and games are played on Saturdays.

The six–game schedule begins September 16th. The season finishes on October 28th. Teams will be finalized by September 11th. Kids are grouped together by grades. Practices are scheduled by volunteer coaches and depend on children’s availability. Coaches will call families to set practice times.

Practices will be scheduled on a weeknight. Games are played at the YMCA Sports Field.

Game Times

5 th and 6 th grade – games start at 9:30 a.m.

3 rd and 4 th grade – games start at 11:00 a.m.

1st and 2nd grade – games start at 12:30 p.m.

Games: Saturdays, September 16, through October 28th. No Games on October 7 due to Autumn Leaf Festival. The cost is $35 Member, $60 Non-Member.

ONLINE REGISTRATION is available. Registration is also available at the YMCA through September 11.

For more information, please call 814-764-3400.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.