7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodaySunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Labor DayMostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday NightPatchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
TuesdayPatchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tuesday NightPatchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 67.
WednesdayPatchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
ThursdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 76.
